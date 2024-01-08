Lebanese analyst: “Al-Arouri was a key element that worried Israel”

SHAFAQNA- “Ibrahim Bairam”, the Lebanese political writer and analyst said: “we are in a real war with the Israel that if it finds a valuable prey, it will not release it, and the assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri is placed in the same framework, because Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier said that al-Arouri is at the top of Israel’s wanted list for targeting”.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Bairam asserted: “Shaheed al-Arouri played a great role and deserved to play further role to develop the capabilities of the Palestinian resistance in the future”.

He added: “Sheikh al-Arouri was a key element that worried Israel and it was looking for an opportunity to target him. They thought that they would inflict a painful and deadly blow on Hamas by killing al-Arouri but they failed to do so”.

The Lebanese analyst added: “Targeting al-Aroori in the southern suburbs of Beirut had a message that Israel intended to send to Hezbollah and then to Hamas. They wanted to send this message to the Hamas that the conflict has spread and is not limited to the geography of Palestine”.

He referred that Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon, had repeatedly specified the rules of conflict and described the actions of the Lebanese resistance by stating that the southern front is a support front and is not a plan for preparing for a wider confrontation unless Israel wants it. He emphasized: in the case of confrontation between Lebanon and Israel, it will not be limited to the parties; rather, it will include the whole region.

Bairam continued: the safest state is that the southern front remains as it is and leadership of the current battle remains in the hands of the resistance and Palestinian groups, and the role of Hezbollah is to support and wear down the Israeli army, unless Israel wants to explode the situation and expand the conflict. It was in such state that Seyed Nasrallah emphasized the resistance is ready and will not adhere to the lines and rules of the conflict in no way.

