Islamic Jihad Official: Assassination of resistance leaders lead to more perseverance against enemy

SHAFAQNA- Haitham Abu Al-Ghazlan, one of the Leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, condemned the assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas, and said: “This crime will not be without a deterrent punishment for the Zionist enemy”.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Abu Al-Ghazlan asserted: “Terrorist crimes that target the leaders of the Palestinian-Islamic Resistance do not weaken the resistance, but on the contrary, lead to their more perseverance and insistence on continuous confrontation and resistance against the Zionist enemy”.

He added: the assassination of Martyr Al-Arouri and a number of his brothers in Battalions of Martyr Izz Ud-Din Al-Qassam is placed in the framework of failure of the Zionist regime in its ongoing war against the Gaza Strip. Thus, we emphasize that this crime will never be without a deterrent punishment because this was violation of the rules of conflict and a dangerous aggravating action.

This leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued: as a movement, we emphasize that the serial of assassinations of the leaders of Palestinian resistance will never achieve its goals; rather, it motivates our people to resist more.

Abu Al-Ghazlan referred that the assassination of leaders such as Martyr Fathi Shaqaqi, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abu Ammar, and all leaders of the Palestinian resistance who were martyred, brought about more resistance, and the intifada in 1987 and 2000 is a clear reason for adherence of the Palestinian people to resistance until victory and freedom. He stated: the purpose of assassination of Martyr Al-Arouri was to confront the resistance and prevent it, but on the contrary, this assassination will be a strong motivation to continue this martyr’s path in armed resistance at all levels until the liberation of Palestine.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com