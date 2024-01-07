English
International Shia News Agency
UK: Pro-Palestinian protesters demand immediate end to Gaza hostilities

SHAFAQNA- As the conflict between Israel and Gaza enters its 92nd day, protesters in the UK who support Palestine have escalated their demands for an urgent and lasting stop to the blockade of Gaza.

The intensity of the demonstrators remains strong, with no indication of dwindling, even after
days have gone by. Local communities are once more rallying together and advocating on the streets to emphasize their shared plea for an end to the strife and a enduring reconciliation.

The large-scale protests seek to call for a halt in the conflict in Gaza, with people gathering in different towns like Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton, Canterbury, Oxford, and Hastings.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

