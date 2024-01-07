English
International Shia News Agency
Qatar says Al-Arouri’s killing by Israel complicated efforts to secure new deal for captives

SHAFAQNA-  The Qatari Prime Minister and officials shared with the families of six USA-Israeli captives in Doha that the recent assassination of senior Hamas official Al-Arouri in Beirut has complicated efforts to secure a new deal, as per Axios.

Both a Qatari official and an Israeli source confirmed this. During Saturday’s (06 Jan. 2024) meeting, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani hosted Israeli captives’ families in Doha for the first time, highlighting the growing challenges in securing a new captive-prisoner deal amid escalating regional tensions. He explained the increased difficulty in negotiating with Hamas after the events in Beirut.

The official pointed out that the Resistance conditioned in the first clause of its presented document a ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, along with a reconstruction plan for the Strip guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The joint response from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and Hamas outlined a condition for an indirect prisoner-captive exchange deal: a ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and a UN Security Council-guaranteed reconstruction plan for the Strip. Additionally, an Israeli airstrike in Beirut targeting and killing Hamas’ Al-Arouri led to Hezbollah pledging retaliation for perceived violations of engagement rules.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

