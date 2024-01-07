UN’s official to be investigated for social media posts supporting Palestinian cause

SHAFAQNA- Deputy Chief of UN Women, Sarah Douglas, will be subjected to an inquiry regarding her breach of the UN’s Code of Conduct due to pertains to her online messages supporting the Palestinian cause and condemning the Israeli army s attack on the Gaza Strip.

“We are aware of reports relating to a mid-level manager and the incompatibility of her social media activity with the standards of conduct required of UN’s staff members,” stated UN Women on its social media platform. “UN Women takes these concerns very seriously,” it stated.

Source: aa

