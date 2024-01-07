Orthodox Christians in Russia and other nations celebrate Christmas

SHAFAQNA- Orthodox Christians in Russia and various other nations worldwide are presently commemorating Christmas on January 6-7. This annual celebration holds immense historical significance, dating back 2,024 years and signifying the inception of a new era for humanity.

Christians bring an end to a period of fasting lasting four weeks, wherein they express remorse for their wrongdoings and partake in the sacrament of communion and during Christmas Eve, they observe a unique practice of fasting until the first star, to commemorate the Magi’s journey to the birthplace of Christ by following the guidance of the star in the sky.

A candle positioned in front of the altar, ignited during the conclusion of the Christmas Eve ceremony around midday on January 6, signified the star.

Source: TASS

