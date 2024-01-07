EuroMed: Israel assaults 12 Gaza cemeteries

SHAFAQNA- The director of the Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdo, informed Al-Mayadeen that the Israeli government targeted and caused significant damage to 12 Gaza cemeteries.

In spite of this evident violation of human rights, exemplified by the Bureij camp massacre that occurred recently, the international community has yet to express any condemnation.

Abdo highlighted that there has been a significant disruption in the operations of worldwide institutions and organizations because of the successive offenses committed by the Israeli government in Gaza.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

