Iran: Church of Saint Sarkis in Tehran + [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- You can see pictures of the church of Saint Sarkis on Karimkhan Zand Street in Tehran, capital of Iran.

According to Shafqna, this church appears to be the largest Armenian church in Tehran and most likely in Iran, and the architecture of this church is similar to the traditional architecture of other Armenian churches.

On the walls above the altar there is a painting, which is an imitation of Michelangelo’s works in the Vatican Church, showing the allegory of the moment of the Ascension of Jesus Christ from the point of view of the Christians.

The interior, exterior and floor of the church are made of white marble, and the altar of the church is semicircular.

The church has two belfries with domes on top, which are in the form of a tower with a quadrangular plan, and at the end there are domes similar to the main dome of the church with octagonal bars.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com