ICC prosecutor uses ‘double standards’ even when genocide occurs

SHAFAQNA- A legal team representative, advocating for Gaza victims at the International Criminal Court, has voiced concerns over ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s inconsistent approach towards addressing war crimes committed by Israel, citing the application of “double standards.”

“One finds it difficult to understand why the Prosecutor remains silent in relation to the mass killing of Palestinians and the extensive destruction of civilian homes,” expressed Triestino Mariniello, a renowned Law professor at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK, in a piece published on the Opinio Juris website.

He further stated: “While it took the Prosecutor only one year to identify concrete cases in the situation in Ukraine, he has not requested any warrants of arrest or summons in relation to Palestine and Israel in the two years and half since he was sworn in on 16 June 2021, inheriting an opened investigation into the situation in Palestine from his predecessor.”

