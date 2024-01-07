English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

MSF announces evacuation of Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza amid Israeli attacks

0

SHAFAQNA- Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has made the decision to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, which includes Al-Aqsa hospital, due to the escalating military assaults by the Israeli army.

In spite of facing challenges in evacuating its personnel and their families from Gaza, the international healthcare organization acknowledged in a statement on Saturday night that it was also departing from Al Aqsa hospital.

“It is with heavy conscience that we have to evacuate while patients, hospital staff, and many people seeking safety remain in the hospital premises,” articulated Carolina Lopez, the emergency coordinator at Al Aqsa hospital, as conveyed in an official declaration on X.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Day 93: 22,835 killed and 58,416 wounded by Israeli occupation

rahman samadreza

Former politician: “Israeli apartheid is far more brutal than anything we saw in South Africa”

parniani

ICC prosecutor uses ‘double standards’ even when genocide occurs

parniani

Israeli drone strikes in Jenin kill at least 7 Palestinians

parniani

EuroMed: Israel assaults 12 Gaza cemeteries

parniani

UK: Pro-Palestinian protesters demand immediate end to Gaza hostilities

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.