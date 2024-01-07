MSF announces evacuation of Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza amid Israeli attacks

SHAFAQNA- Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has made the decision to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, which includes Al-Aqsa hospital, due to the escalating military assaults by the Israeli army.

In spite of facing challenges in evacuating its personnel and their families from Gaza, the international healthcare organization acknowledged in a statement on Saturday night that it was also departing from Al Aqsa hospital.

“It is with heavy conscience that we have to evacuate while patients, hospital staff, and many people seeking safety remain in the hospital premises,” articulated Carolina Lopez, the emergency coordinator at Al Aqsa hospital, as conveyed in an official declaration on X.

Source: aa

