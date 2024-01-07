English
Former politician: “Israeli apartheid is far more brutal than anything we saw in South Africa”

SHAFAQNA- A previous associate of Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, wholeheartedly backs his nation’s choice to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice. This individual condemns the lengthy blockade and siege of Gaza, considering it to be nothing less than a genocide inflicted upon the Palestinian people.

Communicating with Anadolu, Andrew Feinstein, a former prominent member of the ruling African National Congress ANC who currently resides in Britain, underscored the distinctiveness of his standpoint as a Jewish individual with a family history directly affected by the Holocaust.

“My mother survived the war in occupied Vienna itself. She lost dozens of members of her family, mainly in the death camp of Auschwitz, where I’ve lectured on genocide prevention,” he clarified.

