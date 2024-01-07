Lebanon: March to commemorate Palestinian Martyrs’ Day in Beirut calls for cease-fire

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian groups in Lebanon, such as the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah Movement, organized a large procession on Sunday to demonstrate their support for the Palestinian people in honor of Palestinian Martyrs’ Day.

The solidarity activists gathered in downtown Beirut and proceeded to the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shatila. They waved the Palestinian and Lebanese flags and displayed banners condemning the Israeli occupation’s atrocities against innocent civilians and children in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

