Jordan warns Blinken against any efforts to displace Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- During the meeting with King Abdullah, Blinken received a clear message that Jordan vehemently opposes the involuntary removal of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The king emphasized the importance of allowing the Gazan populace to reclaim their residences.

In an announcement released by the Royal Court, King Abdullah II expressed serious concerns about the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The King urged the United States to exert its influence and advocate for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The statement emphasized the gravity of the situation and highlighted the urgency for prompt action in order to avoid further catastrophe.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

