Orban could lead the EU Council

SHAFAQNA- Politico reported on Sunday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will oversee the European Council’s rotating presidency in the upcoming months, might acquire significant sway within the council given Council President Charles Michel’s anticipated departure.

Michel has made public his intention to participate in the upcoming EU parliamentary election. In the event of a victory, he plans to relinquish his current position. If EU leaders are unable to promptly discover a substitute, Orban would essentially take on the responsibilities of the president, as mentioned by the news website.

Source: rt

