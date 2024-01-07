English
Day 93: 22,835 killed and 58,416 wounded by Israeli occupation

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health in Gaza declared on Sunday that a staggering 22,835 individuals have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip as a result of the genocidal attack carried out by the Israeli occupation on October 7.

The most recent toll provided on the 93rd day of the Israeli aggression during the past 24 hours, the occupation carried out 12 massacres targeting entire families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of more than 113 individuals and causing injuries to around 250 others.

As of now, the number of Palestinians injured by the Israeli occupation’s assault on the Gaza Strip stands at 58,416 individuals. The targeted areas include civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and residential buildings.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

