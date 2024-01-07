Italian FM urges establishment of European Union army

SHAFAQNA- According to Antonio Tajani, the Foreign Minister of Italy, the European Union should establish a collective military force to assist in maintaining peace and preventing conflicts.

Tajani, speaking to the Italian publication La Stampa, emphasized the importance of European defense collaboration for his party, Forza Italia. He stressed that in order to establish a robust European foreign policy and fulfill our role as global peacekeepers, a European military force is imperative.

Source: almayadeen

