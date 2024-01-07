English
Gaza war: 3 journalists killed in Israeli aggression

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza Government Media Office recently reported that the number of journalist casualties has risen to 110 during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip. This tragic update comes as journalists Hamza Wael al Dahdouh, Mustafa Thuraya, and Ali Salem Abu Ajwa lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on the Strip.

According to reports from local sources, an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a car carrying Hamza Wael al Dahdouh 29 years old , the son of experienced war journalist Wael al Dahdouh, and Mustafa Thuraya. Tragically, the attack resulted in their death.

Source: almayadeen

