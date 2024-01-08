Iran: Kerman prosecutor announced arrest of 32 individuals involved in recent terrorist attacks

SHAFAQNA- Kerman Prosecutor Mahdi Bakhshi reported that 32 individuals connected to the terrorist incident in Kerman have been apprehended.

According to Shafaqna, Bakhshi stated on a TV program that all those responsible for the attacks have been captured. Despite ISIS’s second statement expressing intentions for further actions, Iranian security forces thwarted their plans.

Over the past months, 23 ISIS members prepared for suicide missions were arrested in Kerman province. Additionally, two suicide bombers planning to target the funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the attacks were identified in advance. Authorities have uncovered over 60 bombs in various provinces. The attacks near General Qassem Soleimani’s burial site resulted in 90 casualties and 248 injuries.

Source: Shafaqna

