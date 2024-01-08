English
Gaza Govt. urged to immediately transfer 6,000 seriously wounded for treatment abroad

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza government made an announcement on Sunday stating that 6,000 individuals who are critically injured require immediate transportation out of the region for medical treatment.

In an announcement, the media office in Gaza revealed information about the dire condition that the health sector is presently experiencing as a result of the Israeli assaults since October 7.

It was reported that a total of 30 medical facilities in the vicinity are currently unavailable because of the attacks, while a staggering 58,000 individuals have suffered injuries as a consequence.

Featured: Indonesian Hospital generators out of fuel amidst Israel’s bombardments in Gaza (FILE PHOTO – Anadolu Agency)

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

