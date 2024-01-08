English
Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli drone strikes target Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital

SHAFAQNA- In Gaza’s central region, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is being consistently subjected to drone attacks by the Israeli army, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday.

“The facility is being subjected to drone attacks by the Israeli occupation, causing terror among the patients and medical staff,” stated the ministry.

“The Israeli drones are firing relentlessly at the hospital buildings and surrounding areas, specifically focused on individuals in motion, the statement remarked.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

