SHAFAQNA- Over a million believers participated in Christmas services at numerous churches in Moscow, according to Vitaly Suchkov, the head of the capital’s department for national policy and interregional relations told TASS.

“In spite of the freezing temperatures, over one million individuals participated in Moscow’s Christmas services,” Suchkov stated.

He affirmed that approximately 550 churches in the capital were accessible during these holidays.

Source: TASS

