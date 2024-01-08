English
International Shia News Agency
Moscow’s Patriarch: Uniting religious leaders can help bring peace to Holy Land

SHAFAQNA- In an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow acknowledged that the collaboration between Muslim, Jewish, and Christian leaders is crucial in resolving the Palestinian Israeli conflict and avoiding additional military escalation. However, he noted that currently, there is a lack of consensus among religious leaders regarding this matter.

Patriarch explained: “If we talk about some ways and means to overcome this conflict and to reconcile people in general, I believe that it is necessary to actively involve religious leaders: the respected Muslim leaders, as well as Jewish and Christian leaders. Because is some unanimity will be achieved among the leaders and the shepherds of these groups in regards to what and how should be done for preservation of peace, then this unanimity could be implemented in political concepts and will influence the prevention of further military escalation.”

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

