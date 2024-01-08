English
Sheikh Hasina wins Fifth Term in Bangladesh amid controversy over voter turnout

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Hasina has successfully won her fifth term as the prime minister of Bangladesh in an election that was predetermined once it was scheduled in early November. The main opposition party decided to boycott the poll, ultimately leading to her victory.

In contrast to political parties, independent candidates achieved a notable 63 seat victory, making it the second largest party after Hasina’s Awami League (AL) , which claimed 222 seats. Consequently, there arose a challenge of identifying a parliamentary opposition.

According to the Election Commission, the Jatiya Party, as of now, only managed to secure 11 out of the 300 parliamentary seats.

Source: Al Jazeera

