SHAFAQNA- According to the health ministry, Israel’s recent onslaught in Gaza has resulted in the death of seventy-three Palestinians and injuries to ninety-nine others within the last day.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 22,835 individuals, with approximately 9,600 of them being children. Around 1,139 individuals tragically lost their lives during Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com