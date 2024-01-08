USA: Hundreds in Minneapolis demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of individuals demonstrated in Minneapolis, gathering outside the office of Minnesota Representative Amy Klobuchar, due to her endorsement of the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Fake body bags, banners, and posters displaying the casualties inflicted by Israel concealed the entrance to the office.

The Muslims of America for Palestine movement, the group behind the rally, expressed their persistent effort to remind Klobuchar and other American politicians that they bear the responsibility for the bloodshed in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com