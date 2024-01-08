English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsUS

USA: Hundreds in Minneapolis demand end to Israel’s war on Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of individuals demonstrated in Minneapolis, gathering outside the office of Minnesota Representative Amy Klobuchar, due to her endorsement of the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Fake body bags, banners, and posters displaying the casualties inflicted by Israel concealed the entrance to the office.

The Muslims of America for Palestine movement, the group behind the rally, expressed their persistent effort to remind Klobuchar and other American politicians that they bear the responsibility for the bloodshed in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Minneapolis allows the broadcast of Adhan five times per day

asadian

USA: Adhan shows Muslims ‘belong’ in Minneapolis

asadian

USA: Calls for hate crime investigation after Mosque vandalized in Minneapolis

asadian

USA: Islamic Center in NE Minneapolis vandalized

asadian

Rally held in Minneapolis to mark one year anniversary of George Floyd murder

asadian

Online retailer introduces World Hijab Day headscarf line

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.