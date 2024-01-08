Haifa cruise missile attack claimed by Islamic Resistance in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Resistance of Iraq umbrella group announced that it recently fired an “advanced cruise missile” at the key city of Haifa.

It was stated in a brief announcement last night that the utilization of a long range missile, known as al-Arqab, was employed to strike a significant objective situated in the occupied city of Haifa.

The statement has verified that this is a show of backing for Palestinians and a reply to the “massacres” carried out by Israel and It was accompanied by a brief video displaying the nighttime launch of the missile.

Source: Al Jazeera

