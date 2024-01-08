War Cabinet ‘no mandate’ to limit Gaza offensive, Ben Gvir says

SHAFAQNA- Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s uncompromising minister of national security, expresses his dissatisfaction with the defense minister’s remarks concerning the restriction of war’s extent.

He asserts that the war cabinet, consisting of Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz, “does not have the mandate” to independently lead Israel into a “war of attrition.”

is consistent with an ongoing trend of increasing discord among influential Israeli politicians and military leaders. They also exemplify Ben-Gvir’s unwavering position on Palestinians, which involves permanently relocating them from Gaza.

Last week, he garnered even more attention by asserting that the imperative at present is the large-scale migration of Palestinians and the rebuilding of Israeli settlements in Gaza, emphasizing the urgency of this matter.

Source: Al Jazeera

