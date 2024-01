SHAFAQNA- USA Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirms that he had a discussion with Emirati President Mohamed Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

The two individuals talked about endeavors aiming to limit the escalation of Israel’s conflict with Gaza and tackled the pressing humanitarian requirements in the region.

Blinken reiterated our unwavering dedication to the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, emphasizing its importance.

