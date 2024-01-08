English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Italian FM: G7 works with Israel on ‘swift’ end to Gaza conflict

0

SHAFAQNA- Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is urging the G7 nations to work towards minimizing civilian fatalities in Gaza and exerting diplomatic pressure on Israel to cease its ongoing conflict against the besieged territory.

Tajani further mentioned that he engaged in a conversation regarding the conflict with his British and French counterparts, while Italy initiates its one year leadership of the Group of Seven.

According to the Italian foreign ministry, Tajani acknowledged that the G7 countries are collaborating with the Israeli government to swiftly navigate through the military phase.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Italian FM urges establishment of European Union army

rahman samadreza

USA prepares for widening Gaza conflict

parniani

Turkey’s FM: I think Israelis are barely restraining themselves from going to war with Lebanon

parniani

Is there a possible discord between Biden and Netanyahu?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.