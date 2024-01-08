Italian FM: G7 works with Israel on ‘swift’ end to Gaza conflict

SHAFAQNA- Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is urging the G7 nations to work towards minimizing civilian fatalities in Gaza and exerting diplomatic pressure on Israel to cease its ongoing conflict against the besieged territory.

Tajani further mentioned that he engaged in a conversation regarding the conflict with his British and French counterparts, while Italy initiates its one year leadership of the Group of Seven.

According to the Italian foreign ministry, Tajani acknowledged that the G7 countries are collaborating with the Israeli government to swiftly navigate through the military phase.

Source: Al Jazeera

