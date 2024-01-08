WHO: Location of over 600 evacuated Al-Aqsa patients and staff, unknown

SHAFAQNA- The location of medical personnel and over 600 evacuated patients from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the only hospital left in the central Gaza Strip, is unknown, according to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“[The WHO] has received troubling reports of increasing hostilities and ongoing evacuation orders near the vital Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, which according to the facility’s director forced over 600 patients and most health workers to leave. Their locations are not currently known,” Tedros stated on X.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

