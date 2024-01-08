Speaker of Turkish Parliament: world is entering the end of Zionism and throwing it into dustbin of history

SHAFAQNA- Speaker of the Turkish Parliament emphasized that the world is entering the end of Zionism, throwing it into the dustbin of history and breathing of humanity.

According to Shafaqna, the Arab section of the Anadolu Agency wrote on its website this evening (Sunday) that ” Numan Kurtulmus”, the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (Parliament), has criticized lack of unity and solidarity among the Islamic states regarding the Palestinian issue in general and the developments in the Gaza Strip in particular.

According to this report, today at the 4th International Model Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) High School Summit in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Kurtulmus asserted: Islamic states are obliged to realize unity and solidarity among themselves as a basic condition to achieve lasting peace first in Jerusalem and then across the world.

Also, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament maintained in this regard: there are legitimate questions that young Muslims propose occasionally about the role of the United Nations, the European Union, and human rights defenders across the world regarding the tragedies and sufferings of the region.

Besides proposing the question that why young Muslims do not get help from the Islamic world and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation simultaneously, Kurtulmus added: What are the Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation doing about the Palestinian issue? Where are they regarding what is happening there?

While emphasizing that the world is entering a new stage that can be called the “post-Zionist phase”, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament explained: this new stage, which has actually begun, is distinguished with “end of the era of Zionism, throwing it into the dustbin of history and breathing of humanity”.

