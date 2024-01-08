Save the Children: More than 10 children in Gaza lose a limb every day

SHAFAQNA- Jason Lee Director of Save the Children in occupied Palestine reported that an average of over 10 children per day in Gaza have suffered the amputation of one or both of their legs since Israel initiated a full-scale attack on the besieged area in early October.

In a Sunday (07 Jan. 2024) statement, Lee elucidated the severe humanitarian condition prevalent in Gaza, additionally cautioning against the serious transgressions of children’s rights through the act of killing and injuring them.

He recounted witnessing doctors and nurses in the Gaza Strip who have been “completely overwhelmed when children come in with blast wounds.” He clarified that “the impact of seeing children in that much pain and not having the equipment, medicines to treat them or alleviate pain is too much for even experienced professionals.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

