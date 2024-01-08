English
Gaza: Resistance fighters engage Israelis in fierce battles in Khan Younis

SHAFAQNA- According to a correspondent from Al-Mayadeen, the Palestinian Resistance remains engaged in a confrontation with Israeli occupation forces that are advancing into Khan Younis. The battle in southern Gaza is intensifying as the entity seeks to attain some form of military success.

Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad revealed that their combatants have been involved in intense clashes with the occupying forces in Khan Younis since the early morning of Monday (08 Jan. 2024), encompassing the northern, eastern, and central regions.

