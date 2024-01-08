Occupied West Bank: Israelis arrested 230 Palestinians in one week

SHAFAQNA- The Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) revealed on Monday (08 Jan. 2024) that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) initiated a significant crackdown last night, continuing until this morning, apprehending a substantial number of Palestinians from the West Bank. Approximately 40 individuals, including former detainees, were taken into custody.

The Commission and the PPS specified that the detention efforts were primarily focused in the Beit Lahm Governate, while the rest of the arrests took place in Ramallah, Qalqilya, Nablus, Al-Khalil, Jenin, and Al-Quds.

Acts of abuse, intense thrashings, and intimidations towards detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of sabotage and demolition of Palestinians’ residences, in addition to the confiscation of cash and automobiles, have become a regular part of the daily routine.

