Azerbaijan Republic: 7 candidates registered for presidential election

SHAFAQNA- Mazahir Panahov Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), announced on Monday (08 Jan. 2024) that a total of seven candidates have submitted the required paperwork for registration in the forthcoming presidential election to be held next month.

Panahov explained: “A total of 17 candidates have been nominated to run for the presidency. Seven of the 17 people, whose nominations have been approved, have already filed their signature sheets and other necessary papers to the CEC for further registration. Three candidates have already been registered, and the documents of four other people will be considered at the CEC meetings in the coming days.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen

