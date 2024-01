SHAFAQNA- Media sources reported on Monday that a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“This is a very painful strike,” one security source informed Reuters news agency, as reported by Aljazeera.

The security official informed AFP news agency that the unidentified commander played “a leading role in managing Hezbollah’s operations in the south.”

