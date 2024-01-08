German FM: Middle East peace undermined by Israeli settlements

SHAFAQNA- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her disapproval of Israel s approach to building and enlarging unauthorized settlements on Palestinian lands that are under occupation, stating this critique on Monday.

Baerbock, during her visit to a village in the West Bank, expressed: “The construction of settlements is illegal. It undermines lasting peace and endangers the two-state solution and thereby endangers Israel’s security,”

“Palestinians must be able to live in security, dignity and self-determination, in their own land,” she included.

The minister emphasized the importance of a two state solution, for the attainment of enduring peace. This approach would facilitate the coexistence of a secure Israel and a self-governing Palestinian state, ensuring peace between them.

Source: AA

