Experts: Israel-Gaza war puts global Islamophobia ‘out of control’

SHAFAQNA- Six-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American, was viciously stabbed 26 times in his Illinois home by his landlord. While carrying out this brutal attack, the assailant shouted anti-Muslim slurs.

Just moments ago, the perpetrator, a 71 year-old named Joseph M.Czuba, expressed his anger towards Hanaan Shahin, the mother of the boy who was also stabbed and severely wounded, blaming her for the situation in Israel, as stated in court records.

Investigators came to the conclusion that Czuba had targeted the boy and his mother because they were Muslim as a reaction to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Featured Photo: Hundreds of people gathered at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States on October 16, 2023 for the funeral of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy Wadea Al-Fayoume

Source: AA

