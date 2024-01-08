Mahmoud Abbas meets Egyptian President in Cairo

SHAFAQNA- The head of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, had a meeting with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Federal Palace in Cairo.

The President provided his Egyptian counterpart with an update on the current situation in the Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation, primarily focusing on the Gaza Strip. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts with all involved parties, he emphasized the urgency of putting a stop to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

He also made it clear that the State of Palestine absolutely opposes displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or Jerusalem.

Source: WAFA

