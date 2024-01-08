English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Mahmoud Abbas meets Egyptian President in Cairo

0

SHAFAQNA- The head of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, had a meeting with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Federal Palace in Cairo.

The President provided his Egyptian counterpart with an update on the current situation in the Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation, primarily focusing on the Gaza Strip. Emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts with all involved parties, he emphasized the urgency of putting a stop to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

He also made it clear that the State of Palestine absolutely opposes displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or Jerusalem.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran-Egypt Presidents talk over phone

asadian

PA’s President: USA responsible for bloodshed of children in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Qatar-Egypt demand guarantees for return of civilians to northern Gaza as condition for any deal

asadian

Regional Expert: “Israel Cannot Annex Gaza”

asadian

Cairo Peace Summit ended without agreeing a joint statement

asadian

Palestine: Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.