Iran-USA: “Imperative of direct diplomacy on Palestine”

SHAFAQNA | by Abolfazl Fateh* – Ninety days into the Gaza war, the region has witnessed nothing but Israel’s infliction of widespread destruction and the loss of thousands of innocent Palestinian lives; numerous nations, human rights organizations, and states have expressed deep concern, characterizing these events as acts of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Amidst this, a significant strategic deadlock has emerged for Israel, prompting them to consider expanding the crisis regionally and directly involving Iran and the United States. Yet, both Iran and the United States are reluctant to see this expansion and favour resolving Gaza’s fate in Gaza. The key difference is Iran’s support for a resolution benefiting Palestine, contrasting with the United States’ inclination towards Israel’s interests.

In this tangled web of war and diplomacy, Iran’s significant influence on the resistance movement’s military capabilities stands in stark contrast to its diplomatic stalemate with the U.S., whereas the United States consistently supports Israel both militarily and diplomatically.

The ultimate decision-making power rests with the Palestinian people, whose resilience is central to Gaza’s destiny. A critical point of reflection is Iran’s hesitance to engage in direct diplomacy with Israel’s principal ally, the United States. A strategy of exerting ‘pressure in the field’ alongside ‘bargaining at the negotiation table’ could yield better outcomes. Thus, Tehran’s current tactic of mainly providing military aid and financial support to Palestine, while delegating political dialogue to other players like Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt and Jordan, necessitates a strategic reassessment.

Direct talks between Iran and the United States have the potential to markedly reduce the likelihood of escalated conflict and could hasten Israel’s progression towards a ceasefire, alleviating Palestinian suffering. This approach gains further importance considering the broader implications for the Muslim and international communities. Iran, aspiring to be a significant regional player with global influence, must consider engaging in direct dialogue with key global powers. The prevailing diplomatic deadlock between Tehran and Washington is detrimental to the interests of both Palestine and the broader region, including Iran and the U.S. With both nations, professing a desire to prevent war escalation, the pivotal question is whether they will leverage direct diplomacy to avert a catastrophic conflict in the Middle East.

*Commentary by Abolfazl Fateh titled “Ninety days; Strategic Deadlock and Soft Rationality” published by Iranian newspaper E’temad on 6 Jan.

