Sheikh Ali al-Qaradaghi became head of World Union of Muslim Scholars

SHAFAQNA- In the sixth periodic meeting of the World Union of Muslim Scholars, “Sheikh Mohiuddin Qaradaghi” was selected as the head of this union.

According to Shafaqna, Anadolu Agency wrote: The World Union of Muslim Scholars has announced this news on its Facebook page: “Sheikh Dr Ali Mohiuddin Ali Alqaradaghi was selected as the head of this union by gaining 91.51% of the votes”.

According to the announcement of this union, the voting process for electing the head of the Union of Muslim Scholars, deputies and members of its board of trustees was held with the presence of 651 scholars from across the world in a hotel in Doha.

Earlier, Qaradaghi was the general secretary of this union.

On Saturday this week, the World Union of Muslim Scholars had announced the beginning of activities of the sixth session of its general assembly under the slogan “we will establish our religion, we will elevate our nation and we will assist our sacred things”.

Ali Mohiuddin Alqaradaghi is an Iraqi scholar and lawyer who was born in 1949 in Qara Dagh district of Sulaymaniyah Governorate in Kurdistan Region, Iraq. He has a Qatari citizenship.

The World Union of Muslim Scholars was established in 2004 by Sunni scholars Yusuf al- Qaradawi and Abdullah bin Bayysh, Shiite scholar Mohammad Vaezzadeh Khorasani, and Ahmed bin Hamad bin Suleiman al-Khalili, an Ibadi scholar.

Source: fa.shafaqna

