King of Jordan: We have a whole generation of orphans in Gaza ahead

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan said: the ongoing war in Gaza has left “a whole generation of orphans” in this strip.

According to Shafaqna, Anadolu Agency wrote: Abdullah II spoke today (Monday) during a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in the Rwandan capital and stated that the number of child victims in the Gaza Strip exceeds all child victims in all conflicts and wars in 2023. He asserted: “this heartbreaking memorial reminds us that there is a whole world behind every person killed in the Rwandan genocide. A family that has lost one of its members, a dream that was disintegrated and huge potentials that were plundered before their time”.

He added: “Rwanda’s experience teaches us to fight the inhuman discourse that feeds conflicts. Your story can be an inspiring light for all of us that how your people compromised with this great crime and collaborated together to reconcile and heal old wounds in order to prevent a repeat of the genocide”.

By referring that nearly 30,000 persons have been martyred and missed in the Gaza Strip in the last three months and the vast majority of them, i.e., about seventy percent, are women and children, Abdullah II continued: “without achieving a just peace based on formation of two countries, the world will continue to pay a heavy price for failure to resolve this conflict. And we will never see real peace and stability in the Middle East”.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com