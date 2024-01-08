US sends messages to Iran through Arab country

SHAFAQNA- According to the Iranian ambassador to Syria, an Arab country delivered a message to Iran on behalf of the United States.

Hossein Akbari, the Iranian Ambassador to Syria, stated that Iran has received a communication from the United States via an Arab nation.

Akbari stated: “10 days ago, we received a message from one of the Persian Gulf countries, which sent its delegation to Iran with a message from the Americans to resolve the problem in the entire region, and not just for a partial solution to the war.”

