Pope Francis reiterates need for ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis reiterated his plea for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgency for Palestinians to receive access to humanitarian assistance.

During his yearly gathering with the diplomatic representatives recognized by Vatican City on the celebration of Christmas and New Year s, Pope Francis discussed various global matters, emphasizing the significance of engaging in dialogue and diplomacy in order to find peaceful resolutions for conflicts. Moreover, he urged for justice and global harmony.

Source: wafa

