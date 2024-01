SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Muhammed S. Al Sudani paid a visit to Dhi Qar Governorate on Monday to gather information about the ongoing infrastructure and cultural center project in the historic city of Ur, situated in Dhi Qar.

He point out “the significance of rehabilitating this global tourist destination, aligning with the government’s agenda to boost Iraq’s tourism sector,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s press service, obtained by the Iraqi news agency INA.

Source: INA

