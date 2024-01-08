English
International Shia News Agency
Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Inaugurates First Iraqi-Chinese School Building

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated the inaugural school structure in the Sumer locality of Nasiriyah on Monday, signifying a significant achievement in the collaborative initiative between Iraq and China.

In a statement obtained by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Prime Minister’s Media Office said “Prime Minister Al-Sudani congratulated the successful completion of a 12-classroom school building. He acknowledged the ongoing progress of the broader school construction initiative, comprising 106 buildings in Dhi Qar Governorate and contributing to the larger goal of constructing 1,000 schools across Iraq”.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com

