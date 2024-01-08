Syria and Iraq will expand cooperation in all areas

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Hussein Arnous had a meeting on Monday with Yassin Sharif Al Hajimi, the Chargé d’affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus. The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral relations in multiple sectors, including the economy, industry, trade, transportation, and the exchange of essential products and goods between the markets of both countries. Additionally, they also explored means to bolster the efforts of the Syrian Iraqi Joint Committee.

Arnous emphasized the Syrian government’s eagerness to implement the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by both parties in order to facilitate a harmonious cooperation between the economies of both nations. This collaboration aims to enhance joint efforts and create new opportunities, promoting beneficial bilateral relations for the people of both brotherly countries.

