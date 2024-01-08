Israeli settlers break into spring, begin restoration work

SHAFAQNA- Israeli settlers allegedly invaded and conducted restoration work at an archaeological and historical location in Jannatah, east of Bethlehem. This action is perceived as a potential move towards a takeover, as reported by a local official.

Mayor of Jannatah, Sami al-Zir, informed WAFA correspondent that individuals who identify as colonists forcefully entered a water spring situated on municipal land. They then initiated restoration activities, signaling their intentions of assuming control over the area. Al-Zir cautioned that this action could potentially result in the confiscation of numerous dunums of Palestinian land in the vicinity.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com