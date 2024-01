SHAFAQNA- In the southern region of Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike aimed at a vehicle in Khirbet Selm resulted in the unfortunate death of two individuals from Lebanon.

The tragic demise of two individuals occurred when an Israeli drone conducted a forceful airstrike on a vehicle in Khirbet Selm, Bint Jbeil district, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com