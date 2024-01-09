Vatican stance: Pope Francis urges “global surrogacy ban”

Shafaqna – In an address to diplomats at the Vatican on January 8th, the 87-year-old Pope Francis called for a global prohibition of surrogacy, describing the practice as “violations of human dignity” and identifying it as a profound moral and ethical issue.

In his speech, Pope Francis expressed deep concerns about surrogacy, particularly its impact on the dignity and respect of women and children. He emphatically stated, “A child is a gift,” and strongly criticized surrogacy, viewing it as commodifying children.

The Pope’s statement is likely to elicit mixed reactions worldwide. Supporters agree with him, seeing his position as a reflection of his dedication to the traditional values of the Vatican Church. In contrast, some advocate for a more lenient view of surrogacy, emphasizing its potential benefits for individuals facing infertility challenges. Additionally, it should be noted that not all religious communities share the same views on surrogacy; for some religions, it is particularly acceptable for helping childless people.

Sources: Vaticannews & CBC